Berlinale Buzz: Tilda Swinton's Personal Choice Amid Boycott and Genre Shifts in Film

The Berlinale Film Festival is making headlines with British actor Tilda Swinton's personal decision to attend despite calls for a boycott over the Gaza conflict. Swinton, having received the honorary Golden Bear, is now taking a hiatus from acting.

Films like 'Hot Milk' and 'The Light' debuted at the festival, touching on social issues and welcoming migrants, respectively. These movies reflect the festival's inclination towards addressing major global concerns through the medium of cinema.

Elsewhere, industry changes are underway as Reliance-Disney revises its IPL streaming service, and horror film 'The Substance' receives Oscars attention, promising a cultural shift in audience engagement with diverse film genres.

