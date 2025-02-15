Left Menu

Berlinale Buzz: Tilda Swinton's Personal Choice Amid Boycott and Genre Shifts in Film

British actor Tilda Swinton chose to attend Berlinale despite Gaza boycott talks, signalling her passion for cinema. Meanwhile, the festival has opened with films addressing themes from migrant acceptance to life-or-death choices. The event underscores cinema's cultural impact amidst shifting global dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 02:30 IST
Berlinale Buzz: Tilda Swinton's Personal Choice Amid Boycott and Genre Shifts in Film
Swinton

The Berlinale Film Festival is making headlines with British actor Tilda Swinton's personal decision to attend despite calls for a boycott over the Gaza conflict. Swinton, having received the honorary Golden Bear, is now taking a hiatus from acting.

Films like 'Hot Milk' and 'The Light' debuted at the festival, touching on social issues and welcoming migrants, respectively. These movies reflect the festival's inclination towards addressing major global concerns through the medium of cinema.

Elsewhere, industry changes are underway as Reliance-Disney revises its IPL streaming service, and horror film 'The Substance' receives Oscars attention, promising a cultural shift in audience engagement with diverse film genres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025