Mughal-e-Azam: A Theatrical Legacy Across Continents

Feroz Abbas Khan, director of the stage version of 'Mughal-e-Azam,' once thought the project was doomed. However, nearly nine years later, the musical stands as a monumental achievement, breaking boundaries with over 300 performances across various countries.

The adaptation features lavish costumes by Manish Malhotra, exceptional set designs, and complex choreography, while showcasing live music that pays homage to the original film's soundtrack. Despite nervous beginnings, the show created a new theatrical legacy without duplicating the iconic 1960 film.

Challenges remain in logistics, as elaborate sets and technology must be rearranged for each city; yet, the production continues to wow audiences, now performing in Delhi. The musical does not attempt to replicate its film predecessor but rather celebrates its legacy through a different medium.

