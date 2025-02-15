Mughal-e-Azam: A Theatrical Legacy Across Continents

Left Menu

Feroz Abbas Khan's stage adaptation of 'Mughal-e-Azam' has become an iconic masterpiece in Indian theatre. Despite initial struggles and doubts, the production has achieved over 300 performances globally. With exquisite costumes, stellar choreography, live singing, and complex logistics, it honors the cinematic classic's legacy without imitating it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:55 IST
Feroz Abbas Khan, director of the stage version of 'Mughal-e-Azam,' once thought the project was doomed. However, nearly nine years later, the musical stands as a monumental achievement, breaking boundaries with over 300 performances across various countries.

The adaptation features lavish costumes by Manish Malhotra, exceptional set designs, and complex choreography, while showcasing live music that pays homage to the original film's soundtrack. Despite nervous beginnings, the show created a new theatrical legacy without duplicating the iconic 1960 film.

Challenges remain in logistics, as elaborate sets and technology must be rearranged for each city; yet, the production continues to wow audiences, now performing in Delhi. The musical does not attempt to replicate its film predecessor but rather celebrates its legacy through a different medium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

