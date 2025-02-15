Fast-Tracking 'Chitranagari': Maharashtra's New Film City Project

Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar emphasized the need for swift land transfer to facilitate the upcoming 'Chitranagari' film city at Ramtek. The directive was made during a review meeting at the Nagpur collector's office, as per a government release.

'Chitranagari,' receiving in-principle approval, is set near Khindsi Lake, providing an ideal scenic backdrop for film shoots. The film city is expected to attract tourism and enhance regional economic development. Additionally, a training center for skill development in the film industry is planned as part of the initiative.

The project, 40 km from Nagpur airport, aims to boost infrastructure catering to filmmakers, particularly from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, according to Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal.

(With inputs from agencies.)