Bombay High Court Reopens Sushant Singh Rajput Case: A Quest for Justice

The Bombay High Court is set to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on February 19, closely examining the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager, Disha Salian. The PIL calls for the arrest and questioning of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray regarding their untimely demise.

In a conversation with ANI, Sushant's father, KK Singh, expressed optimism about securing justice for his son as the case moves to court. Singh, critical of the Central Bureau of Investigation's previous probe, hopes the new Maharashtra government will ensure the case is handled appropriately.

KK Singh reflected on the emotional toll of losing his only son, asserting he does not believe Sushant died by suicide. As the court proceedings commence, the quest for truth and justice continues, nearly five years after Sushant's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)