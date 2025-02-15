Left Menu

Sreeleela Shines in Upcoming Musical Love Saga

South actor Sreeleela joins Kartik Aaryan in a new musical love saga directed by Basu. The untitled film promises to explore deep themes of love and destiny. The production, released by T-series, reveals a teaser showcasing a bearded Aaryan and marks Diwali for its release.

Updated: 15-02-2025 21:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

South actor Sreeleela has been cast as the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in an upcoming musical love saga. This revelation was made by the production team, signaling a promising collaboration.

Directed by Basu, the film is yet to be titled but is described as a profound exploration of love, longing, and destiny. The film is set to be released during Diwali, with a teaser unveiled on T-series' Instagram page.

The teaser presents Aaryan in a rugged look, performing a song at a concert, alongside Sreeleela. Sreeleela, known for her work in Telugu and Kannada cinema, will also feature in a new project by filmmaker David Dhawan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

