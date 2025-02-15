Sreeleela Shines in Upcoming Musical Love Saga

South actor Sreeleela has been cast as the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in an upcoming musical love saga. This revelation was made by the production team, signaling a promising collaboration.

Directed by Basu, the film is yet to be titled but is described as a profound exploration of love, longing, and destiny. The film is set to be released during Diwali, with a teaser unveiled on T-series' Instagram page.

The teaser presents Aaryan in a rugged look, performing a song at a concert, alongside Sreeleela. Sreeleela, known for her work in Telugu and Kannada cinema, will also feature in a new project by filmmaker David Dhawan.

(With inputs from agencies.)