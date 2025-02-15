YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Backlash Amid Controversial Remarks

Ranveer Allahbadia, a prominent YouTuber and podcaster, apologized again on Saturday for controversial remarks made during a comedy show, but shared fears for his and his family's safety due to death threats.

With over 16 million followers, Allahbadia's comments on parents and sex during Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' sparked outrage, leading to police complaints and demands for accountability from different quarters, including Parliament.

The National Commission for Women has summoned key figures from the show to New Delhi on February 17, as the controversy continues to highlight the importance of responsibility in digital content creation.

