Andy Cohen Apologizes to Julia Stiles Over Dance Critique

Television host Andy Cohen has extended an apology to actress Julia Stiles following comments he made about her role in the 2000 film 'Save the Last Dance'. Stiles addressed the remarks during the premiere of the 35th season of 'Dancing With the Stars', as reported by E! News.

During the episode, Stiles, alongside her partner Ezra Sosa, recalled a clip from 2025 when Cohen questioned her dancing skills, saying, “Can we all just agree that Julia Stiles is not the greatest dancer on the planet?” Following this, Stiles and Sosa delivered a quickstep to Dolly Parton's “9 to 5”, receiving a score of 18 out of 30 from judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

After the performance, judge Hough urged Cohen to reconsider his statement. Cohen then addressed the comments on his show 'Watch What Happens Live', airing on September 16, where he labeled himself as the “Jackhole of the Day” and offered an apology, admitting he was in no position to critique anyone's dancing.

Cohen shared footage of his own lackluster dancing and praised Stiles for her performance, saying, “Great job, Julia Stiles. You killed it tonight.” He also invited fans to voice their grievances against him, adding humor to the situation. Stiles' performance held further significance as Parton, who approved the use of her song, had passed shortly before the episode aired.

Stiles expressed her excitement about performing to honor Parton's legacy and shared her enthusiasm about competing in the dance competition alongside professional dancer Ezra Sosa. Stiles described her experience as both “honoring” and “exhilarating”.