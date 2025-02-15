Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

In a significant visit, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid homage at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday. Expressing profound spiritual bliss after his visit, Dhankhar highlighted the temple's spiritual energy and divine atmosphere.

Dhankhar's itinerary included presiding over the 10th convocation at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra. Accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, he visited the shrine, facilitated by a helicopter journey, alongside chief executive officer Anshul Garg.

The visit, initially scheduled for December last year, was postponed due to national mourning for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Besides spiritual activities, Dhankhar interacted with various delegations and prayed for national harmony and prosperity.

