Left Menu

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, attending a university convocation and praying at the temple. Accompanied by officials, he expressed feeling immense spiritual bliss. His visit was initiallly delayed due to national mourning for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:22 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine
Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant visit, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid homage at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday. Expressing profound spiritual bliss after his visit, Dhankhar highlighted the temple's spiritual energy and divine atmosphere.

Dhankhar's itinerary included presiding over the 10th convocation at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra. Accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, he visited the shrine, facilitated by a helicopter journey, alongside chief executive officer Anshul Garg.

The visit, initially scheduled for December last year, was postponed due to national mourning for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Besides spiritual activities, Dhankhar interacted with various delegations and prayed for national harmony and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025