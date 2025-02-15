Neglected Heritage: Mirza Ghalib's Forgotten Haveli

On the death anniversary of revered Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib, his once-majestic haveli in Ballimaran stands mostly forgotten and overshadowed by neglect.

Born in 1797, Ghalib's life was largely spent within this historic site until his death in 1869. Despite its restoration, many locals remain oblivious to its significance.

Locals such as Akhtar and shopkeeper Ahad Khan express unawareness of the poet's legacy, highlighting an irony in public memory juxtaposed against Ghalib's enduring literary influence.

