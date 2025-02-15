Neglected Heritage: Mirza Ghalib's Forgotten Haveli
Mirza Ghalib's haveli in Old Delhi, although restored by the government, remains largely unnoticed and overshadowed by neglect. Despite its historical significance, many locals and visitors are unaware of Ghalib's legacy and the importance of his former residence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:36 IST
- Country:
- India
On the death anniversary of revered Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib, his once-majestic haveli in Ballimaran stands mostly forgotten and overshadowed by neglect.
Born in 1797, Ghalib's life was largely spent within this historic site until his death in 1869. Despite its restoration, many locals remain oblivious to its significance.
Locals such as Akhtar and shopkeeper Ahad Khan express unawareness of the poet's legacy, highlighting an irony in public memory juxtaposed against Ghalib's enduring literary influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement