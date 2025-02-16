Hollywood Strikes: Inside Chris Keyser's Crucial Role in 2023 Writers' Revolution

Chris Keyser, a major player in the 2023 Hollywood writers' strike, asserts that such actions are never the workforce's first choice, but sometimes become necessary to press companies for necessary reforms.

In May 2023, more than 11,000 film and TV writers, under the Writers Guild of America (WGA), initiated a strike demanding improved pay, staffing levels, and better contractual terms. Chris Keyser, known for 'Party of Five' and 'The Society,' played a leading role in these negotiations.

The labor action, which ended after 148 days, resulted in a detailed agreement addressing key concerns, including wages and minimal artificial intelligence usage, underscoring the universal challenges writers face worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)