Pawan Kalyan's attendance at 'Euphoria Musical Night' ends speculation about tensions between TDP and Janasena, marking a united front with TDP leadership. The event aimed at raising awareness and funds for Thalassemia patients highlighted unity with CM Naidu and Minister Lokesh present. Kalyan donated Rs 50 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 16-02-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 16:24 IST
Musical Night Harmonizes Politics: Pawan Kalyan Joins TDP Leaders
Pawan Kalyan's presence at the 'Euphoria Musical Night,' organized by the NTR Trust, has effectively quelled speculation about any rift between the TDP leadership and Janasena party. The event, celebrating its 28th anniversary, was attended by key political figures including Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh.

Kalyan's attendance was notable amid recent rumors fueled by his absence from crucial meetings with the Chief Minister. However, his involvement in the musical event, aimed at supporting Thalassemia patients, portrayed a united political front. Notably, Kalyan donated Rs 50 lakh to the NTR Trust for the cause.

Addressing the speculation, TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram dismissed any alleged differences between Janasena and TDP as mere social media gossip. This development marks a harmonious political collaboration, underlined by a focus on social causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

