Climate Change Call to Action at Maha Kumbh

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the urgent need to combat climate change, calling for immediate and collective action at the Maha Kumbh conference. Highlighting the detrimental impact of carbon dioxide emissions causing the drying of vital rivers, Adityanath urged the public to move beyond a blame culture.

Addressing attendees, he noted the Uttar Pradesh government's success in rejuvenating rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna, resulting in large crowds at the Kumbh. Initiatives included banning single-use plastics, promoting electric buses, and planting 210 crore saplings over the past decade.

The Chief Minister advocated for Prime Minister Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, underscoring the spiritual dimension of environmental responsibility. Chandra Bhushan of iFOREST highlighted the 1.5°C global temperature rise, stressing the need to reconnect with nature. Over 40 crore people are anticipated to attend the event.

