Empowering Voices: Omar Abdullah's Commitment to the Gujjar-Bakerwal Community

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has emphasized the fundamental duty of his government to uplift marginalized communities, specifically highlighting the Gujjar-Bakerwal community.

During a recent ceremony hosted by the Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust, Abdullah explained the inclusion of Javed Ahmed Rana in his cabinet as part of efforts to ensure that the Gujjar community has a strong voice and representation in government decisions.

In his dedication to furthering educational opportunities, the chief minister expressed interest in working with the trust to develop a project for establishing a tribal university. He acknowledged the transformative role of the trust's late founder, Masood A Choudhary, and assured continued government support for the trust's mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)