Madhya Pradesh Elevates Traditional Crafts at Global Investors Summit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the Global Investors Summit (GIS), scheduled for February 24 and 25 in Bhopal, will feature locally made handicrafts and agricultural produce. This initiative aims to attract investors to the state's unique products.

The 'One District One Product (ODOP)' Expo Zone at GIS will spotlight 38 products made by local artisans and farmers, highlighting skills such as Bagh print and bamboo crafts. Special 'live and process' counters will demonstrate these crafts, offering visitors an interactive experience.

Officials expect the Expo to open new avenues for business, providing artisans with opportunities to network and advance economic growth. Data management for this event will involve students from esteemed Bhopal colleges, adding a practical edge to their education.

