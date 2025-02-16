High Stakes Showdown at BAFTA Awards: The Race for Best Film

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood descended upon London as the BAFTA Film Awards unfolded, with stars like Pamela Anderson, Jeff Goldblum, and Ariana Grande gracing the red carpet. The awards, held at the Royal Festival Hall, saw a thrilling contest between papal thriller 'Conclave', period drama 'The Brutalist', and industry favorite 'Anora'.

'Conclave' led with 12 nominations, while 'The Brutalist' stood as a strong contender for best film. However, the momentum appears to be backing 'Anora', a narrative involving an exotic dancer and a Russian oligarch's son, especially after its success at the Critics Choice and other Guild awards.

Notable director contenders include Sean Baker for 'Anora', Edward Berger for 'Conclave', and Brady Corbet for 'The Brutalist'. In acting categories, Adrien Brody and Demi Moore lead the pack, with Moore gaining recognition for her role in 'The Substance'. The night remains unpredictable with no clear frontrunner.

(With inputs from agencies.)