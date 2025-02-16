Left Menu

High Stakes Showdown at BAFTA Awards: The Race for Best Film

Hollywood stars gathered in London for the BAFTA Film Awards, with 'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist' vying for awards, while 'Anora' emerges as a strong competitor. Amid industry speculation, the awards spotlight trends and controversies shaping the film industry's biggest night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 22:42 IST
High Stakes Showdown at BAFTA Awards: The Race for Best Film

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood descended upon London as the BAFTA Film Awards unfolded, with stars like Pamela Anderson, Jeff Goldblum, and Ariana Grande gracing the red carpet. The awards, held at the Royal Festival Hall, saw a thrilling contest between papal thriller 'Conclave', period drama 'The Brutalist', and industry favorite 'Anora'.

'Conclave' led with 12 nominations, while 'The Brutalist' stood as a strong contender for best film. However, the momentum appears to be backing 'Anora', a narrative involving an exotic dancer and a Russian oligarch's son, especially after its success at the Critics Choice and other Guild awards.

Notable director contenders include Sean Baker for 'Anora', Edward Berger for 'Conclave', and Brady Corbet for 'The Brutalist'. In acting categories, Adrien Brody and Demi Moore lead the pack, with Moore gaining recognition for her role in 'The Substance'. The night remains unpredictable with no clear frontrunner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025