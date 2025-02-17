2025 BAFTA Film Awards: Celebrating Cinematic Excellence

The prestigious 2025 BAFTA Film Awards took place in London, recognizing the very best in the film industry. The event saw 'Conclave' standing out as it took home the awards for both Best Film and Outstanding British Film.

Brady Corbet was awarded Best Director for 'The Brutalist', with the film also clinching the Original Score award. Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison were recognized as Leading Actor and Actress, respectively, showcasing their remarkable performances.

Other notable winners included Kieran Culkin for Supporting Actor and Zoe Saldana for Supporting Actress. A special mention goes to the animated film 'Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl', which delighted audiences of all ages.

(With inputs from agencies.)