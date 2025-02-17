Dhadakpur's Comic Chaos: Dupahiya Hits Prime Video

'Dupahiya', a highly anticipated comedy series, is set to hit Prime Video starting March 7, as announced by the platform on Monday. Directed by Sonam Nair, known for 'Masaba Masaba', the series is a humorous portrayal of small-town life.

Created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg, the series unfolds in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, where the sudden disappearance of a beloved motorbike disrupts life. An entertaining ensemble cast including Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane leads the hunt, filled with twists and quirky turns.

Nair describes the creative journey as fulfilling, highlighting the celebration of chaos and humor. Nikhil Madhok of Prime Video commends the series for capturing India's cultural diversity. Produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani, 'Dupahiya' promises a delightful narrative infused with the distinct charm of small-town India.

