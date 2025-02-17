Aubrey Plaza's Poignant Return: Honoring Late Husband Jeff Baena at SNL Anniversary

Actor Aubrey Plaza made a poignant public return at the SNL50: The Anniversary Special in New York City, marking her first appearance since the tragic death of her husband and filmmaker, Jeff Baena.

On this emotional occasion, Plaza introduced musical acts Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard, though she notably bypassed the pre-event red carpet, as reported by People.

In the wake of Baena's death on January 3 from suicide, Plaza removed her Instagram account. A statement shared by Plaza and Baena's family called his death an 'unimaginable tragedy' and requested privacy.

Plaza and Baena's relationship began in 2011, and the public learned of their marriage in May 2021. Baena, a New York University film school alumnus, pursued his career in Los Angeles, contributing to works such as the 2022 comedy 'Spin Me Round' and collaborating with Allison Brie on the 2020 drama 'Horse Girl.'

Baena co-wrote the 2004 film 'I Heart Huckabees' and directed several films showcased at major festivals like Sundance and South by Southwest. Plaza reflected on working professionally with Baena, noting both the deep understanding and challenges inherent in such collaborations.

