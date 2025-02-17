Left Menu

Bridging the Gap: Give Discover's Grant Maker Profiles

Give Discover has launched 'Grant Maker Profiles' on its platform, bridging the gap between nonprofits and funders. This initiative provides detailed insights into CSR activities and aims to enhance collaboration and funding distribution among NGOs. It addresses information challenges and fosters new partnerships for increased social impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 17-02-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 11:49 IST
Give Discover has introduced 'Grant Maker Profiles' on its platform, a significant move aimed at unifying nonprofits and funders. The initiative seeks to bridge the information and funding gap that often hampers collaboration between NGOs and financial backers.

The newly launched profiles provide comprehensive insights into the CSR budgets, grant values, and funded program details of major corporate players like Reliance, Tata Consultancy Services, and IBM. This enables nonprofits to connect with potential funders whose missions align with theirs, fostering more effective partnerships.

Statistics reveal that a majority of NGOs are based in urban areas and receive the bulk of funding. Give Discover's platform aims to address this imbalance, encouraging a fairer distribution of resources. With detailed information on both NGOs and grant makers, the initiative has the potential to significantly enhance social impact across India.

