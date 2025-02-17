Left Menu

Sharon Stone in Talks for 'Euphoria' Season 3 as HBO Announces New Cast

Veteran actress Sharon Stone is in discussions to join the cast of HBO's 'Euphoria' for its long-anticipated third season. The production, involving Zendaya and other notable stars, has resumed after a lengthy hiatus. Season three is expected to air in 2026, featuring numerous fresh faces and a storyline time jump.

Updated: 17-02-2025 14:03 IST
Sharon Stone (Images source: Instagram/ sharonstone). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant casting development, Sharon Stone might soon bring her star power to HBO's critically acclaimed series 'Euphoria'.

The news, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, suggests Stone is in negotiations to join the drama, known for its stellar performances, including those from Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney.

Adding greater diversity to the future narrative, HBO confirmed new cast members such as NFL-turned-actor Marshawn Lynch and Grammy winner Rosalia while kicking off shooting for season three after a protracted three-year break.

This latest installment will explore life beyond high school for the show's younger characters, steering the series into new, compelling territories. Fans will need to be patient, however, as the premiere is anticipated in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

