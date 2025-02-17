Left Menu

Pope Francis' Health Update: Hospital Stay Amid Continuous Recovery

Pope Francis remains hospitalized for a respiratory infection, with the Vatican affirming he is stable. Despite missing public engagements, he maintains communication, notably with a Gaza parish. His health has led to the cancellation of planned events, as he thanks followers for their support.

Updated: 17-02-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:21 IST
Pope Francis spent a fourth day in Rome's Gemelli hospital on Monday, being treated for a respiratory tract infection. The Vatican described his condition as stable, though the pope remains under continuous care.

The 88-year-old pontiff, hospitalized since Friday due to persistent bronchitis, missed delivering his regular Sunday prayer at St Peter's Square. His doctors have prescribed complete rest, affecting his ability to lead significant events such as a special mass for artists.

Despite his condition, Pope Francis has kept in touch with the faithful. Notably, he reached out to members of a Catholic parish in Gaza over the weekend, expressing gratitude for their support. Meanwhile, the Vatican has canceled his schedule, including a planned visit to the Cinecitta film studios on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

