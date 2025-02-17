Left Menu

Pope Francis in Stable Condition Amid Hospital Stay for Respiratory Infection

Pope Francis remains in Rome's Gemelli hospital for a respiratory tract infection. The Vatican confirms his stable condition, stating his continued treatment. The 88-year-old pontiff, advised to rest, missed Sunday prayers and a Jubilee Year mass for artists. Despite hospitalization, he continues phone calls to Gaza parishioners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:58 IST
Pope Francis in Stable Condition Amid Hospital Stay for Respiratory Infection
Pope Francis

Pope Francis spent his fourth consecutive day in Rome's Gemelli hospital as he receives treatment for a respiratory tract infection. The Vatican has assured that the 88-year-old pontiff remains in stable condition, having rested well overnight and consumed breakfast on Monday. Further updates are expected later in the day.

Having battled bronchitis for over a week, Francis was admitted on Friday. Doctors have instructed him to rest completely, resulting in the cancellation of his regular Sunday prayer address at St Peter's Square and a special mass for artists as part of the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year celebrations.

Though hospitalized, the pope continues to engage with the faithful, making phone calls to a Catholic parish in Gaza. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni conveyed that while Francis remains in stable condition, his pre-scheduled visit to Cinecitta film studios in Rome has been canceled to ensure his health and recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025