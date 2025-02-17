Pope Francis in Stable Condition Amid Hospital Stay for Respiratory Infection

Pope Francis spent his fourth consecutive day in Rome's Gemelli hospital as he receives treatment for a respiratory tract infection. The Vatican has assured that the 88-year-old pontiff remains in stable condition, having rested well overnight and consumed breakfast on Monday. Further updates are expected later in the day.

Having battled bronchitis for over a week, Francis was admitted on Friday. Doctors have instructed him to rest completely, resulting in the cancellation of his regular Sunday prayer address at St Peter's Square and a special mass for artists as part of the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year celebrations.

Though hospitalized, the pope continues to engage with the faithful, making phone calls to a Catholic parish in Gaza. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni conveyed that while Francis remains in stable condition, his pre-scheduled visit to Cinecitta film studios in Rome has been canceled to ensure his health and recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)