Pope Francis in Stable Condition Amid Hospital Stay for Respiratory Infection
Pope Francis remains in Rome's Gemelli hospital for a respiratory tract infection. The Vatican confirms his stable condition, stating his continued treatment. The 88-year-old pontiff, advised to rest, missed Sunday prayers and a Jubilee Year mass for artists. Despite hospitalization, he continues phone calls to Gaza parishioners.
Pope Francis spent his fourth consecutive day in Rome's Gemelli hospital as he receives treatment for a respiratory tract infection. The Vatican has assured that the 88-year-old pontiff remains in stable condition, having rested well overnight and consumed breakfast on Monday. Further updates are expected later in the day.
Having battled bronchitis for over a week, Francis was admitted on Friday. Doctors have instructed him to rest completely, resulting in the cancellation of his regular Sunday prayer address at St Peter's Square and a special mass for artists as part of the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year celebrations.
Though hospitalized, the pope continues to engage with the faithful, making phone calls to a Catholic parish in Gaza. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni conveyed that while Francis remains in stable condition, his pre-scheduled visit to Cinecitta film studios in Rome has been canceled to ensure his health and recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
