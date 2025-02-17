Left Menu

'Kaushaljis vs Kaushal': A Hilarious Rollercoaster of Urban Life and Relationships

The upcoming film 'Kaushaljis vs Kaushal', directed by Seemaa Desai, combines comedy and drama to explore the complexities of modern relationships and urbanization. Streaming on Jio Hotstar from February 21, the film stars Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, and Pavail Gulati, offering a relatable narrative for audiences of all ages.

'Kaushaljis vs Kaushal': A Hilarious Rollercoaster of Urban Life and Relationships
Kaushaljis vs Kaushal poster (Photo: Instagram/@seemapdesai). Image Credit: ANI
The eagerly awaited trailer of 'Kaushaljis vs Kaushal' has been unveiled, delivering a humorous yet insightful exploration of urbanization, modern life, and evolving relationships. Directed by Seemaa Desai, this film is set to stream on Jio Hotstar from February 21.

The storyline focuses on Yug Kaushal, a 27-year-old who moves from his small-town roots in Kannauj to the bustling city of Delhi. His life takes a twist when his parents embrace a modern outlook and contemplate separation, plunging his world into disarray. The trailer offers a glimpse into a heartwarming narrative that seamlessly blends comedy with drama, appealing to audiences of all generations.

Ashutosh Rana, portraying Mr. Kaushal, expressed enthusiasm for the film, detailing the nuances of his character – an accountant with a love for qawwali. Sheeba Chaddha, another prominent cast member, described the film as a humorous yet touching depiction of marriage and relationships, aiming to resonate with viewers. Lead actor Pavail Gulati thanked producer Umesh Shukla for the opportunity, hoping younger audiences recognize their struggles in Yug's journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

