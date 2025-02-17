Concerns Grow Over Pope Francis' Health Amid Prolonged Hospitalization

The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis is battling a 'complex clinical picture' due to a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection, necessitating an extended hospital stay. The 88-year-old pope's condition has raised significant concerns about his increasingly frail health.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni confirmed that recent tests pointed to a mixed infection of viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites. Despite no timeline for his discharge, updates indicate that Pope Francis is stable and adhering to a revised drug therapy plan.

Francis continues to engage in some routine activities, such as morning breakfast and virtual communication, even as his condition has disrupted scheduled Vatican events, including the Holy Year celebrations and Jubilee Masses. His prolonged hospitalization emphasizes the vulnerabilities faced by the elderly during health crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)