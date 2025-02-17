Diplomatic Efforts Unite After Tragic Student Suicide in Bhubaneswar
Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli announced diplomatic efforts following the alleged suicide of a Nepali student in India. The Nepalese embassy in New Delhi dispatched officials to counsel affected students and coordinate with Indian authorities, while protests have erupted and accommodations are being arranged for Nepalese students.
Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli addressed the tragic suicide of a Nepali student in India, describing diplomatic measures underway. The Nepalese embassy in New Delhi sent officials to counsel students at a Bhubaneswar university affected by the incident.
Following the suspected suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, Nepalese students staged a protest, creating tension on the campus. The embassy assured students of assistance in deciding whether to remain in their hostels or return to Nepal.
The Indian embassy expressed condolences to the student's family and confirmed ongoing investigations by local authorities. Both governments emphasize the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of Nepali students in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
