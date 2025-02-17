Tragic Trek: UK Tourist Dies in Dharamshala Accident

A tourist from the United Kingdom tragically lost his life during a trek to Triund in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, according to police reports on Monday. The victim, identified as Howard Thomas Harry, was accompanied by his friend, Robert John Emerton, who survived with injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Zonal Hospital in Dharamshala.

Local authorities, including the police and SDRF teams, responded to the incident but were too late to save one of the hikers. Kangra Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri confirmed that the initial investigation suggests the pair fell from a cliff, leading to the fatal accident.

Both tourists hailed from the United Kingdom and had arrived in India on tourist visas. The accident underscores the risks associated with trekking in the region, prompting calls for increased safety measures for adventurers in these areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)