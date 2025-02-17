Left Menu

Pabitra Margherita Shines as Showstopper at Bharat Tex 2025

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita took to the runway at Bharat Tex 2025, showcasing India's rich textile heritage. Wearing Eri silk, Margherita celebrated indigenous weaves, while the event highlighted the industry's sustainable and innovative future with exhibitions, policy discussions, and masterclasses.

Updated: 17-02-2025 22:16 IST
Minister Pabitra Margherita at Bharat Tex 2025 (Images: Pabitra Margherita office) . Image Credit: ANI
In a vibrant celebration of India's textile legacy, Union Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, took center stage as the showstopper at Bharat Tex 2025 in New Delhi. The event, a rich tapestry of tradition and innovation, highlighted the country's sustainable weaves.

Margherita, who also serves as the Minister of State for External Affairs, expressed pride in wearing traditional Eri silk. His participation was part of 'Earthloom - Threads of Heritage,' curated by Shillong-based designer Daniel Syiem, reinforcing Margherita's dedication to indigenous textiles.

The event, which seeks to establish itself as a premier industry platform, ran from February 14 to 17 and included exhibitions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. Bharat Tex 2025 underscored the importance of sustainability and innovation in the textile industry, attracting international interest and participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

