Pabitra Margherita Shines as Showstopper at Bharat Tex 2025

In a vibrant celebration of India's textile legacy, Union Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, took center stage as the showstopper at Bharat Tex 2025 in New Delhi. The event, a rich tapestry of tradition and innovation, highlighted the country's sustainable weaves.

Margherita, who also serves as the Minister of State for External Affairs, expressed pride in wearing traditional Eri silk. His participation was part of 'Earthloom - Threads of Heritage,' curated by Shillong-based designer Daniel Syiem, reinforcing Margherita's dedication to indigenous textiles.

The event, which seeks to establish itself as a premier industry platform, ran from February 14 to 17 and included exhibitions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. Bharat Tex 2025 underscored the importance of sustainability and innovation in the textile industry, attracting international interest and participation.

