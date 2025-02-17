Shakira Set to Shine in Peru After Health Scare

Pop superstar Shakira will light up the stage in Peru on Monday after her Sunday performance was canceled due to a health scare. Hospitalized for an 'abdominal issue,' she informed fans via social media of her recovery and confirmed that the rescheduled concert would open its doors at 16:00 local time.

Originally set to perform as part of her 'Las mujeres ya no lloran world tour,' Shakira shared that she had visited the emergency room on Saturday night but remained tight-lipped about the specific nature of her ailment.

Despite the brief setback, fans are delighted by the news of her recovery. 'People who had tickets have already gotten their spirits back,' said Isabela Torres, a devoted fan waiting outside the National Stadium in Lima. Her return to Peru comes nearly a decade after her last show, welcomed by a throng of adoring fans at Jorge Chavez International Airport.

