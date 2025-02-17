Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra Reminisces 'Aiyaary's' Seven-Year Journey

Actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrates the seven-year anniversary of his film 'Aiyaary' by expressing gratitude to his co-stars and the director. The movie, a thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey, explored themes of corruption and loyalty. Despite mixed reviews, it holds a place in fans' hearts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:51 IST
Sidharth Malhotra Reminisces 'Aiyaary's' Seven-Year Journey
Sidharth Malhotra in 'Aiyaary' (Image source: Instagram/@. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sidharth Malhotra marked the seven-year milestone of his 2018 film 'Aiyaary' with a heartfelt note of gratitude. Taking to social media on Monday, he shared a glimpse of the movie and expressed thanks to the director Neeraj Pandey and fellow actors Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Anupam Kher for an enriching experience.

Directed and written by Neeraj Pandey, 'Aiyaary' is a gripping thriller featuring a star-studded cast including Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, and Rakul Preet Singh. The narrative follows Major Jai Bakshi, played by Malhotra, a military officer who turns rogue, with his mentor Colonel Abhay Singh, portrayed by Bajpayee, in pursuit. The film delves into themes of corruption, loyalty, and power, making for a thought-provoking storyline.

Upon its release, 'Aiyaary' received mixed reviews. The performances, especially Bajpayee's, garnered praise, while the plot faced criticism for its complexity and pacing. Despite this, it remains a respectable entry in Neeraj Pandey's filmography. As for Malhotra, he was recently seen in 'Yodha' and is set to appear in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming 'Param Sundari' alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025