Sidharth Malhotra Reminisces 'Aiyaary's' Seven-Year Journey

Actor Sidharth Malhotra marked the seven-year milestone of his 2018 film 'Aiyaary' with a heartfelt note of gratitude. Taking to social media on Monday, he shared a glimpse of the movie and expressed thanks to the director Neeraj Pandey and fellow actors Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Anupam Kher for an enriching experience.

Directed and written by Neeraj Pandey, 'Aiyaary' is a gripping thriller featuring a star-studded cast including Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, and Rakul Preet Singh. The narrative follows Major Jai Bakshi, played by Malhotra, a military officer who turns rogue, with his mentor Colonel Abhay Singh, portrayed by Bajpayee, in pursuit. The film delves into themes of corruption, loyalty, and power, making for a thought-provoking storyline.

Upon its release, 'Aiyaary' received mixed reviews. The performances, especially Bajpayee's, garnered praise, while the plot faced criticism for its complexity and pacing. Despite this, it remains a respectable entry in Neeraj Pandey's filmography. As for Malhotra, he was recently seen in 'Yodha' and is set to appear in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming 'Param Sundari' alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)