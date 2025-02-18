Left Menu

Empowering Minds: Army's Technological Spotlight at Kota

The 'Know Your Army' event at Kota Military Station showcased the Indian Army's operations, technological advancements, and martial arts traditions. It included exhibitions on modern weaponry and demonstrations of traditional martial arts, attracting over 1,000 attendees and inspiring youth towards national service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 18-02-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 00:33 IST
Empowering Minds: Army's Technological Spotlight at Kota
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's Sapta Shakti Command inaugurated a two-day event at Kota Military Station, aiming to educate citizens about the army's operations and technological progress. The 'Know Your Army' event seeks to inspire the youth by showcasing the military's capabilities and advancements.

Visitors marveled at the Weapons and Equipment Exhibition, which displayed cutting-edge military weaponry, advanced artillery, surveillance tools, and bridge-building technologies. The event also highlighted career opportunities within the army, offering attendees a comprehensive view of the army's strategic readiness.

The event also featured demonstrations of traditional martial arts like 'Malakhamb', 'Kalaripayattu', and 'Gatka', showcasing India's rich martial heritage. The Para-Motor Show added excitement, strengthening the bond between the army and the public and instilling national service inspiration among the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025