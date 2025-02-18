Empowering Minds: Army's Technological Spotlight at Kota

The Indian Army's Sapta Shakti Command inaugurated a two-day event at Kota Military Station, aiming to educate citizens about the army's operations and technological progress. The 'Know Your Army' event seeks to inspire the youth by showcasing the military's capabilities and advancements.

Visitors marveled at the Weapons and Equipment Exhibition, which displayed cutting-edge military weaponry, advanced artillery, surveillance tools, and bridge-building technologies. The event also highlighted career opportunities within the army, offering attendees a comprehensive view of the army's strategic readiness.

The event also featured demonstrations of traditional martial arts like 'Malakhamb', 'Kalaripayattu', and 'Gatka', showcasing India's rich martial heritage. The Para-Motor Show added excitement, strengthening the bond between the army and the public and instilling national service inspiration among the youth.

