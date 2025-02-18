Left Menu

Modi's Inauguration of Himalayan Tracks: Boosting Adventure Tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Jadung-Jankattal and Neelapani-Mulingna pass tracks in Uttarkashi to promote adventure tourism. These areas, converted into a cantonment post-1962 war, are being developed with home stays under the Vibrant Village Yojana. Modi's visit will also boost Char Dham winter pilgrimage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 18-02-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 00:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate two major Himalayan tracks in Uttarkashi during his upcoming visit to Mukhba, officials have announced. These tracks, Jadung-Jankattal and Neelapani-Mulingna, are anticipated to enhance adventure tourism in the region significantly.

According to Uttarkashi District Magistrate Meharban Singh Bisht, opening these tracks will bring new opportunities to the Nelang and Jadung valleys. These regions were restricted after the India-China war in 1962 but efforts are underway to develop them similar to Ladakh.

The state government has initiated a plan under the Vibrant Village Yojana for the construction of home stays in the area. Meanwhile, state officials, including Tourism Secretary Sachin Kurve, are preparing for the prime minister's visit. It is expected to bolster the winter pilgrimage season to the Char Dhams of the Garhwal Himalayas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

