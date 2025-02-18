Elephants Unplugged: PETA India's Revolutionary Offer

In a bold move following a spate of deadly elephant attacks during religious festivities in Kerala, PETA India has proposed a unique solution. The animal rights organization is offering lifelike mechanical elephants to temples and mosques, provided they agree to release distressed elephants to sanctuaries.

Highlighting the psychological and physical strain experienced by elephants in festivals, PETA India advocates for alternatives such as palanquins, chariots, or mechanical elephants. Their initiative aims to curb the use of live animals in processions, thereby promoting safer and compassionate celebrations.

Notably, these mechanical elephants, donated to numerous temples across South India, can perform traditional functions without the potential for chaos and cruelty, reflecting a shift towards progressive and humane practices.

