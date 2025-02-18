Left Menu

Global Auction: Andhra Pradesh Opens Doors for Red Sanders Bidders

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to auction 906 MT of red sanders wood through a global e-tender. The auction, structured in multiple cycles starting February 28, aims to sell seized wood categorized in various grades. The initiative involves international publications to attract global buyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-02-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 12:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a global e-tender to auction 906 metric tonnes of red sanders wood. Starting February 28, the auction will occur in phases to sell logs, categorized into different grades, that previously remained unsold.

A newly-formed 'Auction Team' will oversee the proceedings. This team, involving the vice chairman and managing director of the Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Limited (APFDC), seeks to maximize revenue by carefully selecting lots for auction within the 21st phase of this initiative.

With authorization from the Director General of Foreign Trade, Andhra Pradesh will export the wood post-sale. International tender notifications, particularly targeting Chinese markets where the wood is highly sought after, will be published to ensure maximum global participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

