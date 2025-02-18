Thrilling Journey of Nimma Unveiled in 'Kanneda'

The eagerly anticipated web series 'Kanneda,' headlined by Punjabi singer and actor Parmish Verma, is set to premiere on JioHotstar on March 21. Directed by Chandan Arora, the series also features notable actors Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ranvir Shorey, and Arunoday Singh in significant roles. 'Kanneda' is touted as a high-stakes thriller produced by Jar Pictures.

Parmish Verma, recognized for his hit songs like 'Look Classy' and 'Caran Caran,' takes on the role of Nimma. The plot explores Nimma's compelling journey from escaping the aftermath of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to confronting the challenges of survival in Canada. The narrative highlights the complex themes of identity, ambition, and power.

The series' producer, Ajay G Rai, expressed excitement over the collaboration with JioHotstar and praised Parmish Verma's performance as Nimma. The gripping storyline, combined with an impactful soundtrack, promises to captivate audiences. 'Kanneda' stands out as a must-watch, with its thrilling narrative power and engaging character journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)