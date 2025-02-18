Left Menu

Lighting Up History: R Madhavan Embarks on 'G D Naidu' Biopic

R Madhavan stars as Indian inventor G D Naidu in an upcoming biopic, directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar. Currently filming in India, the movie explores Naidu's notable achievements in multiple fields. The film marks another portrayal of a real-life character for Madhavan, following his previous work in 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 16:04 IST
Lighting Up History: R Madhavan Embarks on 'G D Naidu' Biopic
Production has commenced in India for the highly anticipated biopic 'G D Naidu,' featuring celebrated actor R Madhavan as the iconic Indian inventor and engineer Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu.

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the movie captures the life and achievements of Naidu, often hailed as the 'Edison of India,' for his groundbreaking work, including the creation of India's first electric motor.

Madhavan, known for his compelling portrayals in biographical films, shared the news with his fans on Instagram, seeking their blessings. The film, featuring music by Govind Vasantha and performances by Jayaraman, Yogi Babu, and Priyamani, is produced by Varghese Moolans Pictures, Tricolour Films, and Media Max Entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

