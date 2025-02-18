Lighting Up History: R Madhavan Embarks on 'G D Naidu' Biopic

Production has commenced in India for the highly anticipated biopic 'G D Naidu,' featuring celebrated actor R Madhavan as the iconic Indian inventor and engineer Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu.

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the movie captures the life and achievements of Naidu, often hailed as the 'Edison of India,' for his groundbreaking work, including the creation of India's first electric motor.

Madhavan, known for his compelling portrayals in biographical films, shared the news with his fans on Instagram, seeking their blessings. The film, featuring music by Govind Vasantha and performances by Jayaraman, Yogi Babu, and Priyamani, is produced by Varghese Moolans Pictures, Tricolour Films, and Media Max Entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)