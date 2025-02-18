Left Menu

Hamas Hostage Release: Emotional Returns Amid Tensions

Hamas will release the bodies of four hostages on Thursday, with six remaining hostages released on Saturday. Among those released include Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengisto. The Bibas family figures prominently in this series of events, with individuals being taken and released amidst ongoing tensions.

In a significant move, Hamas announced it would release the bodies of four hostages come Thursday. The group also confirmed plans to release six additional hostages on Saturday. Included in this release are Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengisto, both of whom were held in Gaza prior to the escalation of conflict.

Hamas leader in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, revealed during a televised address that the bodies to be released include members of the Bibas family. The family, tragically intertwined with the conflict, includes Yarden, Shiri Bibas, and their children, Ariel and baby Kfir.

Once captives, Yarden and her children faced harrowing conditions, with Yarden being released previously on February 1. The return of family members heightens the emotional and political stakes in an already delicate situation.

