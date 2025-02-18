Left Menu

FWICE Seeks Tax Break for Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava'

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has urged the Maharashtra government to grant tax exemption to the film 'Chhaava,' starring Vicky Kaushal. The movie, which depicts the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and premiered on February 14, aims to reach a broader audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:20 IST
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has made an appeal to the Maharashtra government to grant a tax exemption to the Vicky Kaushal-led film 'Chhaava.'

This period drama, directed by Laxman Utekar, highlights the legacy of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside Kaushal. In light of its cultural significance, FWICE noted that the film should be accessible to a wider audience to inspire future generations.

FWICE has reached out to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis, advocating for the film's tax exemption to ensure its message spreads nationwide. 'Chhaava' has grossed Rs 195.60 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. Produced by Maddock Films, it also features Akshaye Khanna in a significant role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

