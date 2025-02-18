FWICE Seeks Tax Break for Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava'
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has urged the Maharashtra government to grant tax exemption to the film 'Chhaava,' starring Vicky Kaushal. The movie, which depicts the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and premiered on February 14, aims to reach a broader audience.
- Country:
- India
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has made an appeal to the Maharashtra government to grant a tax exemption to the Vicky Kaushal-led film 'Chhaava.'
This period drama, directed by Laxman Utekar, highlights the legacy of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside Kaushal. In light of its cultural significance, FWICE noted that the film should be accessible to a wider audience to inspire future generations.
FWICE has reached out to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis, advocating for the film's tax exemption to ensure its message spreads nationwide. 'Chhaava' has grossed Rs 195.60 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. Produced by Maddock Films, it also features Akshaye Khanna in a significant role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Faces Increasing Guillain-Barre Syndrome Concerns
Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Scheme: A Commitment to Women's Welfare and Urban Development
Corruption Allegations Shake Maharashtra's Agriculture Sector
Controversy Brews Over Voter Roll Expansion in Maharashtra Elections
Marathi Mandate: NCP's Bhujbal Supports Maharashtra’s Local Language Initiative