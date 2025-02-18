Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Bareilly-Pilibhit Highway Claims Lives of Qawwali Performers

A tragic accident on the Bareilly-Pilibhit Highway resulted in the deaths of two qawwali performers and injured six others. A roadways bus collided with a car carrying seven passengers, all of whom were injured. The victims were rushed to hospitals for treatment, but two succumbed to their injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fatal accident occurred on Tuesday involving a roadways bus and a car along the Bareilly-Pilibhit Highway, claiming the lives of two qawwali artists and seriously injuring six others, according to local police reports.

The collision, described as severe, left the car completely wrecked. Nawabganj Circle Officer Harsh Modi confirmed the tragic incident, noting the immediate response by police and bystanders who rescued the injured from the mangled vehicle.

The victims were transferred to the Nawabganj Community Health Centre and later referred to the Bareilly District Hospital due to the critical nature of their injuries. Authorities have dispatched the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

