Supreme Court Criticizes Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia for Plagiarism

The Supreme Court criticized podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia for copying remarks from an Australian show in a YouTube video. The court, hearing Allahbadia's plea to quash FIRs, lambasted him for causing embarrassment and highlighted the need for warnings related to adult content on paid platforms like India's Got Latent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:58 IST
Ranveer Allahbadia
  • India

The Supreme Court rebuked Ranveer Allahbadia, a podcaster, for his plagiarized comments on a YouTube show, noting they were lifted from an Australian program. This criticism was voiced during a session where Allahbadia's plea to consolidate and dismiss multiple FIRs against him was being heard. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh remarked on the seriousness of the act, emphasizing the embarrassment caused to his family due to his imprudent language.

Addressing Allahbadia's counsel, senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, the bench highlighted the importance of content warnings. They criticized the lack of precautions when uploading adult content to platforms like YouTube, considering the show's subscription model was intended for adults with credit cards.

The case underscores the increasing scrutiny on digital content creators, emphasizing accountability and adherence to content standards, especially in globally accessible platforms. Despite the court granting Allahbadia protection from immediate arrest, the judges delivered a strong message regarding the ethical responsibilities of content creators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

