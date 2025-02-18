Maha Kumbh: A Unifying Spiritual Spectacle

The Maha Kumbh, globally recognized as the largest religious congregation, is drawing devotees from across the nation, according to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday. The gathering, held at the Triveni Sangam, has seen an immense influx of pilgrims, including Joshi and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman, who participated by taking a holy dip.

Describing Sanatan Dharma as an unparalleled spiritual experience, Joshi highlighted the event's role in showcasing the resilience of India's spiritual heritage. Millions flocking daily to the Sangam underscored this sentiment, as Laxman noted the significant attendance from southern India, discussing the rare, once-in-a-144-year opportunity it presents for devotees.

Prominent figures, including Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, echoed these statements, recognizing the Maha Kumbh as a historic and unifying event beyond individual cultures and languages. With over 55 crore attendees to date, the event's scale and capacity for unity continue to captivate participants from all backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)