Arjun Kapoor Joins Anees Bazmee for Comedy Comeback with 'No Entry 2'

Actor Arjun Kapoor is set to reunite with director Anees Bazmee for the comedy sequel 'No Entry 2', featuring prominent actors Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Kapoor, having enjoyed previous collaborations with Bazmee, expressed great enthusiasm for returning to the comedic genre, offering audiences a dose of laughter in theaters.

The original 'No Entry' released in 2005 was a blockbuster hit, boasting an ensemble cast led by Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor. It humorously depicted the complications of married life, centering on three men's efforts to conceal their extramarital affairs. Kapoor also anticipates showcasing his comical talents in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, as he transitions from action roles to romantic comedies.

In discussing 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' during promotional events, Kapoor commented on the unique and attention-grabbing nature of the film's title, an idea inspired by a Marathi show seen by director Mudassar Aziz. Aziz aims to deliver a heartwarming narrative that celebrates love, complexity, and humor in relationships, promising a lighthearted film experience for viewers when it releases on February 21, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)