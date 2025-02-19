A$AP Rocky Acquitted: Rapper Clears Assault Charges Amidst Hollywood Drama

A Los Angeles jury has acquitted A$AP Rocky of two felony assault charges connected to a 2021 incident in Hollywood involving another rapper, Terell Ephron. The jury delivered a not guilty verdict, prompting Rocky to leap into the gallery, embracing supporters amid courtroom cheers.

Rocky, alongside his partner Rihanna and their sons, faced the charges which stemmed from allegations that he brandished a handgun during a heated exchange with Ephron. The defense argued the weapon was a prop for a music video and only discharged blanks.

Despite being accused of firing in Ephron's direction, Rocky maintained innocence, culminating in his legal victory. Outside court, he expressed gratitude while Ephron continues legal action through a civil lawsuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)