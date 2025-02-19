A$AP Rocky Acquitted: Jury Finds No Guilt in High-Profile Assault Case

In a verdict that has captured headlines, rapper A$AP Rocky was declared not guilty of felony assault charges by a Los Angeles jury, bringing to a close a sensational three-week trial. The trial riveted observers as Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, stood accused of firing a weapon at longtime acquaintance A$AP Relli, real name Terell Ephron, outside a Hollywood hotel in late 2021.

The dramatic courtroom scene unfolded with Rocky's legal team, his partner, Rihanna, and family expressing elation and relief. Rocky, who was potentially facing a 24-year prison sentence, consistently maintained his innocence throughout the legal proceedings.

The crux of the trial hinged on whether Rocky had indeed aimed a gun at Ephron during a heated confrontation on Hollywood Boulevard. Ephron contended Rocky fired shots that left him with minor injuries, while Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, countered that Rocky employed a prop gun to defuse a brawl involving Ephron and Rocky's entourage.

Further complicating matters, Tacopina argued that Ephron strategically planted evidence, including shell casings, to extort Rocky, referencing Ephron's $30 million lawsuit as indicative of his true incentives. Varied exchanges characterized the trial, including a public dispute between Tacopina and prosecutor John Lewin regarding legal ethics.

The acquittal marks the conclusion of a trial that has kept the music and entertainment world on edge, shining a spotlight on issues of legal maneuvering and public eye scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)