Left Menu

A$AP Rocky Acquitted: Jury Finds No Guilt in High-Profile Assault Case

A Los Angeles jury concluded that rapper A$AP Rocky was not guilty of felony assault, ending a three-week trial. The case involved allegations that Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, fired a gun at A$AP Relli in Hollywood, a claim Rocky's defense challenged and ultimately disproved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:56 IST
A$AP Rocky Acquitted: Jury Finds No Guilt in High-Profile Assault Case
A$AP Rocky (Photo/Instagram/@asaprocky). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a verdict that has captured headlines, rapper A$AP Rocky was declared not guilty of felony assault charges by a Los Angeles jury, bringing to a close a sensational three-week trial. The trial riveted observers as Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, stood accused of firing a weapon at longtime acquaintance A$AP Relli, real name Terell Ephron, outside a Hollywood hotel in late 2021.

The dramatic courtroom scene unfolded with Rocky's legal team, his partner, Rihanna, and family expressing elation and relief. Rocky, who was potentially facing a 24-year prison sentence, consistently maintained his innocence throughout the legal proceedings.

The crux of the trial hinged on whether Rocky had indeed aimed a gun at Ephron during a heated confrontation on Hollywood Boulevard. Ephron contended Rocky fired shots that left him with minor injuries, while Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, countered that Rocky employed a prop gun to defuse a brawl involving Ephron and Rocky's entourage.

Further complicating matters, Tacopina argued that Ephron strategically planted evidence, including shell casings, to extort Rocky, referencing Ephron's $30 million lawsuit as indicative of his true incentives. Varied exchanges characterized the trial, including a public dispute between Tacopina and prosecutor John Lewin regarding legal ethics.

The acquittal marks the conclusion of a trial that has kept the music and entertainment world on edge, shining a spotlight on issues of legal maneuvering and public eye scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025