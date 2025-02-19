Left Menu

Chris Pine Takes on Lead Role in 'Nowhere Fast'

Chris Pine will headline 'Nowhere Fast', a crime thriller by Noah Hawley. Set in Texas, the film features a small-town criminal who accidentally kills his boss's nephew. It's Hawley's second film, following 'Lucy In The Sky'. Pine recently starred in Disney's 'Wish' and 'Poolman'.

Updated: 19-02-2025 11:13 IST
Hollywood star Chris Pine is gearing up to headline the upcoming crime thriller 'Nowhere Fast', directed by filmmaker Noah Hawley.

The film, produced by Hawley under his 26 Keys Productions banner, is set in Texas and revolves around a small-town criminal who inadvertently kills his boss's nephew, according to Variety.

This project marks Hawley's second directorial venture after his debut with 'Lucy In The Sky', featuring Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm. Pine recently lent his voice to Disney's 'Wish' and starred in 'Poolman', his own directorial debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

