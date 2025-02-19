Left Menu

Celebrating Modern Indian Architecture: CEPT University Hosts Conservation Course

CEPT University in collaboration with Getty and INTACH launched a conservation training course on February 16, 2025, featuring lectures and discussions on the heritage status of modern Indian architecture. Key figures like Susan Macdonald and Kartikey Sarabhai participated, emphasizing the significance and challenges of conserving modern architecture in Ahmedabad and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-02-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 11:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

CEPT University in Ahmedabad joined forces with Getty and INTACH to inaugurate a course focused on conserving modern architecture on February 16, 2025. The debut event featured expert lectures and a vibrant panel discussion.

Esteemed speakers such as Susan Macdonald from the Getty Conservation Institute and Kartikey Sarabhai provided deep insights into the global and local nuances of modern architecture conservation, particularly in Ahmedabad.

The program underscored the collaborative efforts of architecture and conservation professionals and emphasized Ahmedabad's unique position in India's architectural narrative, fostering an appreciation and technical expertise toward its modern architectural legacy.

