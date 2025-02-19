Celebrating Modern Indian Architecture: CEPT University Hosts Conservation Course

CEPT University in Ahmedabad joined forces with Getty and INTACH to inaugurate a course focused on conserving modern architecture on February 16, 2025. The debut event featured expert lectures and a vibrant panel discussion.

Esteemed speakers such as Susan Macdonald from the Getty Conservation Institute and Kartikey Sarabhai provided deep insights into the global and local nuances of modern architecture conservation, particularly in Ahmedabad.

The program underscored the collaborative efforts of architecture and conservation professionals and emphasized Ahmedabad's unique position in India's architectural narrative, fostering an appreciation and technical expertise toward its modern architectural legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)