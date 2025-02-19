Celebrating Modern Indian Architecture: CEPT University Hosts Conservation Course
CEPT University in collaboration with Getty and INTACH launched a conservation training course on February 16, 2025, featuring lectures and discussions on the heritage status of modern Indian architecture. Key figures like Susan Macdonald and Kartikey Sarabhai participated, emphasizing the significance and challenges of conserving modern architecture in Ahmedabad and India.
- Country:
- India
CEPT University in Ahmedabad joined forces with Getty and INTACH to inaugurate a course focused on conserving modern architecture on February 16, 2025. The debut event featured expert lectures and a vibrant panel discussion.
Esteemed speakers such as Susan Macdonald from the Getty Conservation Institute and Kartikey Sarabhai provided deep insights into the global and local nuances of modern architecture conservation, particularly in Ahmedabad.
The program underscored the collaborative efforts of architecture and conservation professionals and emphasized Ahmedabad's unique position in India's architectural narrative, fostering an appreciation and technical expertise toward its modern architectural legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Plane carrying 33 persons from Gujarat, who were among 104 Indians deported from US for illegal immigration, reaches Ahmedabad: Officials.
Mystery Bomb Threat Jolts Ahmedabad: A Security Scramble
Fire breaks out at under-construction Sabarmati bullet train station in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, says official.
Bomb threat letter found on international flight in Ahmedabad; search underway: Police.
Creative Fusion: Ahmedabad Design Week Showcases India's Rich Craft Heritage