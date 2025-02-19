Tragic Incident: Man Trampled to Death in Peechi Forest

A 58-year-old man tragically lost his life in the Peechi forest on Wednesday morning, after being trampled by a wild animal. The incident occurred while the victim, identified as Prabhakaran, was gathering forest produce, police reported.

Prabhakaran, a resident from a tribal colony in Thamara Vellachal, fell victim to the attack deep inside the forest. His death adds to the rising tension over human-animal conflicts, which have been a focal point of political discussions in Kerala recently, following multiple fatalities.

Officials confirmed that a forest team along with the police was dispatched to recover the body upon receiving the tragic news. Notably, the Peechi incident did not occur in a settlement area but rather in a remote part of the forest.

