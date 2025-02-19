Left Menu

Two-Wheelers Turned Taxis: Students Profit During Kumbh Mela

Students on motorcycles and scooters are capitalizing on the Kumbh Mela festival by providing ad-hoc taxi services for pilgrims. This new venture, created by the congestion of regular transport services, is proving lucrative, with earnings up to Rs 5,000 daily, despite mixed reactions from pilgrims over pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:55 IST
Amid the mass gathering at India's revered Kumbh Mela festival, local students are seizing a unique entrepreneurial opportunity. They are using motorcycles and scooters to transport pilgrims, bypassing the jammed streets where traditional taxis and rickshaws falter.

This temporary venture has turned into a profitable side job, with students earning between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 daily. The impromptu two-wheeler taxis charge fares from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 per ride, and while some pilgrims find the service invaluable, others balk at the cost, preferring to walk.

Spanning from January 13 to February 26, this year's Kumbh Mela, attracting millions of devotees, has inspired students like Vijay and Peter to temporarily shift gears, providing an essential service while earning enough to cover living expenses or pursue further employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

