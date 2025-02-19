Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal's Divine Encounter at Raigad Fort: Embracing Shiv Jayanti

Actor Vicky Kaushal described his first visit to Raigad Fort on Chhatrapati Shivaji's birth anniversary as a 'divine feeling.' Accompanied by Minister Aditi Tatkare, Kaushal, who plays Shivaji's son in 'Chhaava,' honored the Maratha empire's legacy at its historical capital, emphasizing Shivaji's people-centric governance.

Actor Vicky Kaushal marked his maiden visit to the iconic Raigad Fort with a sense of reverence, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Accompanied by Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, Kaushal praised Shivaji Maharaj's visionary leadership at the fort that once stood as the capital of the Maratha empire.

Currently capturing attention for his role as Chhatrapati Shivaji's son, Sambhaji Maharaj, in the Hindi film 'Chhaava,' Kaushal expressed an overwhelming sense of honor and divinity at the historical site.

