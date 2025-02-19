Transforming the Sangam: Uttar Pradesh's Commitment to a Clean Maha Kumbh in 2025
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the water quality at Sangam is fit for bathing and ritual drinking, dismissing claims of faecal contamination. He criticized opposition parties for past management failures and highlighted improvements for the 2025 Maha Kumbh, including expanded infrastructure and better facilities.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has confirmed that recent reports validate the water at the Sangam as suitable for both bathing and ritual consumption despite allegations of faecal contamination. Speaking to the state assembly, Adityanath emphasized continuous water quality monitoring by the Uttar Pradesh and Central Pollution Control Boards.
Taking a swipe at the Opposition Samajwadi Party, he blamed them for the poor condition of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers during their tenure, referencing the 2013 Kumbh, where substandard water quality discouraged notable visitors. Adityanath highlighted significant improvements, with 81 drains contributing to better sewage treatment at the site.
As preparations for the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela unfold, Adityanath pledged enhanced facilities, expanded parking zones, and improved infrastructure. He contrasted this with 2013's disarray, citing progress in setting up permanent ghats and riverfronts, as well as increasing the number of sectors and temporary ghats to ensure a successful event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Appointments Strengthen Infrastructure Governance in New Zealand
Tangled in Threats: Woman's Confession Stuns Uttar Pradesh
L&T Boosts Steel Infrastructure with New MENA Projects
Train Collision in Uttar Pradesh: Disruption and Quick Recovery
Uttar Pradesh CM Criticizes Opposition Over Mahakumbh Stampede Debate