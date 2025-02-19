Transforming the Sangam: Uttar Pradesh's Commitment to a Clean Maha Kumbh in 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has confirmed that recent reports validate the water at the Sangam as suitable for both bathing and ritual consumption despite allegations of faecal contamination. Speaking to the state assembly, Adityanath emphasized continuous water quality monitoring by the Uttar Pradesh and Central Pollution Control Boards.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition Samajwadi Party, he blamed them for the poor condition of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers during their tenure, referencing the 2013 Kumbh, where substandard water quality discouraged notable visitors. Adityanath highlighted significant improvements, with 81 drains contributing to better sewage treatment at the site.

As preparations for the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela unfold, Adityanath pledged enhanced facilities, expanded parking zones, and improved infrastructure. He contrasted this with 2013's disarray, citing progress in setting up permanent ghats and riverfronts, as well as increasing the number of sectors and temporary ghats to ensure a successful event.

