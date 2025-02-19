Left Menu

RSWM Limited Sets Benchmark in Sustainable Water Management

RSWM Limited, a key player in the textile industry, has been recognized as 1st Runner-Up in the 'Innovative Water Management and Conservation' category at the CITI Textile Sustainability Awards 2024-25. The company has invested in advanced water management technologies, leading to significant savings and sustainability milestones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

RSWM Limited, the leading textile company of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, has been distinguished as the 1st Runner-Up in the 'Innovative Water Management and Conservation' category at the recent CITI Textile Sustainability Awards. This accolade was presented during the Bharat Tex 2025, held in New Delhi, as a testament to RSWM's dedication to water conservation and sustainability in textile manufacturing.

The recognition highlights RSWM's considerable investments, including Rs. 84 crore over three years, in technologies like Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems and advanced dyeing machines that promote water recycling and reduction. These advancements have yielded annual savings of 233,500 KL of water, setting new standards for the industry.

During Bharat Tex 2025, RSWM showcased its innovation under the 'Panchtatva' theme, drawing inspiration from nature's elements. Key products displayed included fire-retardant, UV-resistant fabrics, and moisture-repellent materials. The exhibition underscored RSWM's role in pioneering sustainable, high-performance textile solutions, reinforcing its position as an industry leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

